Late filers rush to submit taxes before midnight deadline

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You had to move fast to keep up with last-minute tax filers rushing their returns to beat the midnight deadline.

People were hurrying to drop off their paperwork at the Cardiss Collins main post office in the South Loop.

So, what if you didn't get your return mailed in time?

The IRS says there is no penalty for filing a late return after the tax deadline if you are due a refund.

If you owe taxes, the IRS says it's still worth filing as soon as possible to reduce penalties and interest.