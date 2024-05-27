Watch CBS News
Late-day storms in Chicago for Memorial Day

By David Yeomans

Severe storms ahead for Memorial Day
Severe storms ahead for Memorial Day 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Memorial Day will be mostly pleasant until storms arrive late in the day. 

Highs will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. 

Outdoor barbecue plans may need to be moved inside Monday night with scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, strong winds are the biggest storm threat. 

Tuesday brings another round of strong storms that will impact evening commuters. 

Cooler conditions arrive mid-week. 

