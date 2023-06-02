Last day for teens, young adults to sign up for summer jobs, city programs

Last day to sign up for summer jobs, programs for Chicagoans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today's the last day for young people to sign up for summer jobs and city programs.

Chicago teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 24 can look at the employment and enrichment opportunities posted on the One Summer Chicago and My Chi My Future websites.

The Chicago Park District is also offering lifeguard training and jobs at city parks.