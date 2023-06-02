Watch CBS News
Local News

Last day for teens, young adults to sign up for summer jobs, city programs

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Last day to sign up for summer jobs, programs for Chicagoans
Last day to sign up for summer jobs, programs for Chicagoans 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today's the last day for young people to sign up for summer jobs and city programs.

Chicago teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 24 can look at the employment and enrichment opportunities posted on the One Summer Chicago and My Chi My Future websites.

The Chicago Park District is also offering lifeguard training and jobs at city parks.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.