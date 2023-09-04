Watch CBS News
Last day to swim at Chicago beaches, outdoor pools for season

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday is your last chance to visit all 22 Chicago beaches and neighborhood pools before they close for the season.

After Labor Day, lifeguards will post a red flag that will stay up through next May, signaling that swimming is not allowed.

Swimmers who do go in the water will be doing so at their own risk.

Starting Tuesday, all indoor pools will reopen for open swim. Fall aquatics programs begin next week. 

Beaches are expected to reopen on May 24. 

September 4, 2023

