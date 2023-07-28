Watch CBS News
Local News

State Rep. LaShawn Ford to discuss opioid prevention measures

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

State Rep. LaShawn Ford to discuss preventing opioid-related deaths
State Rep. LaShawn Ford to discuss preventing opioid-related deaths 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the number of opioid deaths continues to reach an all-time high in Cook County, state leaders are calling for more support.

On Friday, State Rep. LaShawn Ford will talk about the measures being taken to prevent opioid-related deaths on the West Side.

Those include adding more Narcan dispensers and overdose prevention sites.

A press conference is scheduled to take place near Van Buren and Pulaski at noon. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.