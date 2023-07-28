State Rep. LaShawn Ford to discuss opioid prevention measures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the number of opioid deaths continues to reach an all-time high in Cook County, state leaders are calling for more support.
On Friday, State Rep. LaShawn Ford will talk about the measures being taken to prevent opioid-related deaths on the West Side.
Those include adding more Narcan dispensers and overdose prevention sites.
A press conference is scheduled to take place near Van Buren and Pulaski at noon.
