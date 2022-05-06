Poor planning caused deadly COVID outbreak at LaSalle veterans home, state audit finds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new report blames lack of preparation and little follow-through for a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 36 people at a state veterans' home in LaSalle.

A newly released state audit found, when four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed there in November 2020, testing was slow and not properly conducted.

The audit also found state officials didn't visit the veterans' home until weeks into the outbreak.

Gov. JB Pritzker blamed Republicans who opposed safety measures like masks, saying it encouraged visitors to ignore rules and spread the virus.

Illinois Republican lawmakers say the audit shows the Pritzker administration failed to protect the veterans at LaSalle.