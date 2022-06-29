Watch CBS News
Large police presence seen for investigation in Kankakee

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigation under way at house in Kankakee
Police investigation under way at house in Kankakee 00:53

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police were conducting an investigation at a home in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon.

A large police presence was seen around a home in the 600 block of West Merchant Street, right across the street from AMITA Health St. Mary Kankakee Hospital.

The scene is between 6th Street and the Kankakee River, also just west of the downtown business district.

As of 6 p.m., detectives and forensic evidence technicians were seen entering and leaving the modest two-story house while carrying equipment, while support personnel surrounded the scene.

The house was also completely surrounded by crime scene tampe.

The subject of the police investigation has not been confirmed.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 5:30 PM

