Large hazmat response called for dangerous chemicals at Aurora, Illinois apartment complex

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Dangerous chemicals caused a foul order and prompted a significant hazmat response at an Aurora apartment complex Monday.

At 10:21 a.m., the Aurora Fire Department was called to Arbor West Apartments at 1240 Nantucket Road. An employee called 911 to report a foul odor from the clubhouse building.

The fire department immediately called a Level 1 hazardous materials response and upgraded the response to Level 2 for more equipment and first responders.

Maintenance employees told firefighters that a mixture of two chemicals was to blame for the order. The area was evacuated and cordoned off as the hazmat team worked to neutralize the problem.

The chemicals involved were muriatic acid and chlorine. The fire department said they got mixed within a container and began producing a strong and noticeable smell that permeated the area.

Both chemicals are dangerous to people's health and the environment. They can cause respiratory distress and other health issues from their toxicity, and they are highly corrosive and potentially volatile while mixed with water.

CapturedNews

Hazmat technicians in protective suits were seen looking closely at a barrel marked with the pool maintenance company Rola-Che logo. The fire department said the barrel was sealed and taken away while the hazmat team monitored the area with calibrated equipment to ensure there was no danger to the public.

Management for the complex and a professional cleanup company secured the chemicals and disposed of them properly, the fire department said. They arrived at 3:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.