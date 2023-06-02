Large garage destroyed by massive fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed a large garage in Aurora Friday afternoon.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out in the garage next to a house 1526 Grandview Dr. in Aurora – just east of the intersection of New York Street and Farnsworth Avenue.

Conditions were hot and humid as firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters used hand lines from the outside of the garage – and even though they did not go inside for an interior, the heat had the firefighters under stress.

Firefighters were bringing the structure under control as of just after 5 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

It was too soon for any information about the cause of the fire Friday afternoon.