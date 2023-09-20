Large crime scene set up after man is found dead in house in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A large crime scene was set up late Tuesday for a death investigation in Glenview.

Several homes were roped off by crime scene tape Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Long Road, south of Glenview Road.

Police said they found a man dead inside a house on Long Road around 8 p.m. Monday, after being called for a man who had been injured. Further details about what happened to the man were not released, and his identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating along with Glenview police. Anyone with information should call the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.