Alcohol to blame for crash that killed 7-year-old in northern Indiana, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police believe alcohol is to blame for a violent crash that killed a 7-year-old girl in northern Indiana Sunday.
A LaPorte County sheriff's deputy spotted the wrecked car near U.S. 35 and Schultz Road just after midnight.
Investigators say the driver struck two trees before coming to a stop in a wooded area.
The girl died at the hospital.
The driver and the passenger suffered serious injuries.
An 8-year-old boy was also hurt, but he is expected to be OK.
