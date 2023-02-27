Alcohol to blame for crash that killed 7-year-old in northern Indiana, police say

Alcohol to blame for crash that killed 7-year-old in northern Indiana, police say

Alcohol to blame for crash that killed 7-year-old in northern Indiana, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police believe alcohol is to blame for a violent crash that killed a 7-year-old girl in northern Indiana Sunday.

A LaPorte County sheriff's deputy spotted the wrecked car near U.S. 35 and Schultz Road just after midnight.

Investigators say the driver struck two trees before coming to a stop in a wooded area.

The girl died at the hospital.

The driver and the passenger suffered serious injuries.

An 8-year-old boy was also hurt, but he is expected to be OK.