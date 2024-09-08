Two arrested in series of thefts of bronze veteran markers from headstones in LaPorte County

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are facing charges in connection with recent thefts of bronze veteran markers from headstones across LaPorte County, Indiana.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, Terry L. Wood, 53, and Breanna C Puentez, 25, are charged with felony theft and cemetery mischief.

Officials say a series of bronze veteran marker thefts were reported to the agency last month. As part of the investigation, citizens were encouraged to visit the gravesites of deceased veterans. On Aug. 29, just one day after the investigation was announced, information was provided to identify a suspect.

According to the sheriff's department, the investigation revealed that bronze markers were taken from headstones in the Union Mills, Rolling Prairie, Carmel, Pinola, Greenwood and St. Stan's cemeteries.

So far, 15 bronze veteran markers have been reported stolen, and one more was reportedly damaged.

In an operation called "Justice, Peace and Salute," Wood was arrested Sunday morning. Puentez was taken into custody later in the day.

"This type of criminal behavior is disgusting, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated in La Porte County! It is the hope of the entire Sheriff's Office that because of the diligent and thorough investigation by Detectives Koch and Banic, justice will be served to both accused subjects. Hopefully, US Veterans, both deceased and living, can find peace and comfort with these arrests, and with that, we salute them for their service," said Captain Derek J. Allen.

Other agencies, including the Criminal Investigations Division, LaPorte County Warrants Division, LaPorte County Drug Task Force, Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, assisted in the investigation.

Wood is being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond, and Puentez is not eligible for bond as she was already out on bond, the sheriff's office said.

Both remained in the LaPorte County Jail Sunday evening.