Lane Tech beats Kenwood to win Chicago Public League baseball championship

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs did not play Monday night, but there was still some action on the baseball diamond at Wrigley Field – in the form of the Chicago Public League Varsity Championship Game.

Defending champs Kenwood Academy took on Lane Tech College Prep High School in the game.

The Kenwood Broncos led 3-0 for most of the game. By the seventh inning, Kenwood was still leading 3-1 with one out, when Lane Tech's Tyler Trapp hit a two-run double that rolled all the way to the ivy in center field.

That double tied the game. Before the inning was out, the Lane Tech Champions tacked on two more.

Lane Tech won the Chicago Public League city championship, with a final score of 5-3.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 10:44 PM CDT

