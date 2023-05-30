Watch CBS News
More lane closures coming on DuSable Lake Shore Drive for resurfacing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More delays are sure to mount on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night amid the latest round of resurfacing.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the northbound Drive will be down to two lanes between LaSalle Drive/North Avenue and Lawrence Avenue – and at midnight, the stretch will be further reduced to one lane. No ramps will be impacted, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile at 8 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane from Lawrence Avenue to Irving Park Road. The southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue, and the entrance and exit ramps at Wilson Avenue, Montrose Avenue, and Irving Park Road, will all be closed.

All lanes are set to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

From Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 6 p.m., northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will again be reduced to two lanes between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue. Ramps will be closed one at a time for an hour each as work moves its way north. These closures will be repeated during the same timeframe Thursday into Friday.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday, the southbound Dive will again be reduced to one lane from Lawrence Avenue to Irving Park Road – but there will be no ramp closures.

The southbound Drive will be reduced to one lane on the same stretch from 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday – and the same ramp closures will be in effect as on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Speed limits are reduced to 35 mph during the resurfacing work.

