Lane closures coming on southbound I-57 in south suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lane closures will be taking effect on southbound Interstate 57 – beginning Thursday night.

The lane closures are happening on southbound I-57 between 147th Street and the CSX railroad bridge for ongoing bridge work – as part of the work to complete the Tri-State Tollway (I-294)/I-57 Interchange Project.

Southbound I-57 traffic will shift to the left, to set up a work zone on the right to complete the bridge work, according to the Illinois Tollway.

The lane closures are set to last three nights. All lanes are set to reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.

Meanwhile, northbound I-57 is currently shifted into a split configuration – with one lane shifted to the left and two lanes to the right, with an additional traffic shift planned in July.