Oil spill, accident causes lane closures on 95th Street near Tri-State Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) – An oil spill on 95th Street near the Tri-State Tollway led to lane closures Thursday night.

Bridgeview police shut down the eastbound lanes of 95th Street between 76th Avenue and Harlem Avenue adjacent to the 294 Off-ramp as a result of the spill. The westbound lanes remained open for traffic.

Police said the oil spill happened after a truck had a small accident on the off-ramp exiting the 294 expressways at around 8:30 p.m.

Another crash involving a semi and another vehicle was believed to be caused by the spill which covered the intersection and the street.

No injuries were reported.

Bridgeview police are looking for information on the vehicle that caused the spill.

Eastbound lanes of 95th Street and the I-294 ramp were closed until 3 a.m. Friday.