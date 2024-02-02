Suburban Chicago police still investigating Lane Bryant murders 16 years later

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Friday marked 16 years since five women were murdered in a Tinley Park Lane Bryant store, a case that remains unsolved.

First responders who were on the scene that day have continued the quest for justice in the case in which the gunman has never been caught.

Police say 16 years after the horrific crime, they're still getting tips about the case.

On Feb. 2, 2008, five women were shot and killed inside the Lane Bryant store at 191st and Harlem during a robbery.

Store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort; and Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, Indiana, were all killed. A sixth woman was also shot and wounded.

All were shot to death during the robbery.

The sixth woman, a store employee, survived and was able to give police a description of the suspected shooter. That helped lead to a sketch of the man police have been looking for the past 16 years.

A 3-D enhanced sketch of the suspect in the murders of five women at the Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in 2008. (Credit: Tinley Park Police)

Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton said new investigators and resources have been working on the case with the goal of solving the crime.

"As technology changes over time, there are new things that are available to us," Tilton said. "So new ways of processing the evidence, new ways of looking at the information and the materials we've gathered, that changes over time and as technology changes, that gives us a window to look at things differently."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tinley Park police tipline at 708-444-5394 or email them at lanebryant.tipline@tinleypark.org.

Tinley Park police also have more information about the case on its website, including recordings of the 911 calls from the day of the shooting in which the shooter's voice is audible. Police said a $100,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest of the suspected shooter and the reward is not dependent on a conviction.