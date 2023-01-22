Landmark decision in Roe V. Wade happened 50 years ago today

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday marks 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its landmark decision in Roe V. Wade - opening abortion access for people across the country.

Last year the court decided to overturn that decision leading to multiple protests around the country.

Today, another protest is expected to take place in Washington D.C. with sister rallies happening across the country.

They'll be marching in favor of returning abortion access to people nationwide. 

