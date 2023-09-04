Lakeview residents look for planter vandalizer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Chicago's Lakeview community call out the person who vandalized their planters.
They posted a video in a neighborhood forum asking, "Is this your friend? If so, please give him a big thumbs down."
The man on security cameras smacks down the flowers while walking by the home on Schubert near Mildred.
It happened at about 3:00 a.m., around bar closing time.
