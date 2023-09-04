Watch CBS News
Local News

Lakeview residents look for planter vandalizer

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Do you know the planter vandal?
Do you know the planter vandal? 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Chicago's Lakeview community call out the person who vandalized their planters.

They posted a video in a neighborhood forum asking, "Is this your friend? If so, please give him a big thumbs down."

The man on security cameras smacks down the flowers while walking by the home on Schubert near Mildred.

It happened at about 3:00 a.m., around bar closing time.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 6:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.