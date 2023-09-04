Lakeview residents look for planter vandalizer

Do you know the planter vandal?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Chicago's Lakeview community call out the person who vandalized their planters.

They posted a video in a neighborhood forum asking, "Is this your friend? If so, please give him a big thumbs down."

The man on security cameras smacks down the flowers while walking by the home on Schubert near Mildred.

It happened at about 3:00 a.m., around bar closing time.

