Lakeview makes list of most popular U.S. districts for Zillow browsers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lakeview community made it on a list of the most popular neighborhoods in the U.S. – at least when it comes to researching neighborhoods for real estate on Zillow.

The distinction comes from a study from HouseFresh.

The company found Lakeview ranked number 10 among the most searched-for neighborhood for prospective homebuyers out of the 100 biggest cities. The community has 20,465 daily Zillow views.

Lakeview, of course, is a section of Chicago's north lakefront that comprises many neighborhoods – among them Belmont Harbor, the Northalsted District, Wrigleyville, the Southport Avenue Corridor, and the Lincoln-Ashland-Belmont District. The HouseFresh study did not specify any part of Lakeview that was getting the most attention from Zillow browsers.

Coming in second on the list was the Gold Coast, followed by Lincoln Park, Streeterville, and the South Loop.

Northeast Dallas got the most views of any district on the list, followed by Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, Camelback East outside Phoenix, La Jolla in San Diego, and the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City.