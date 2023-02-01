Watch CBS News
2 people in custody after woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked in a parking garage in Lakeview. 

Police said just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, two people approached a 27-year-old woman and displayed a handgun in the 2800 block of West Broadway Avenue, just north of Diversey Parkway. 

The offenders demanded her vehicle and she complied. 

They took off in the car and police later found the car 8 miles away near 19th Street and Paulina Avenue. A weapon was recovered at the scene. 

Police took two people into custody. 

