Lakeshore visitors get sneak peek to the Chicago Air and Water Show

Beach goers get sneak peek of Chicago Air and Water Show

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blue Angels practiced on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Chicago Air and Water Show, and at the lakefront, families enjoyed a sneak peek of the anticipated event.

Brian Bartels, his wife, Megan, and their 16-month-old daughter, Zoe, planned a typical day at the beach and checked out one of the city's most iconic events, held annually in August.

"We saw the forecast, a beautiful day, and decided to come down here. Didn't think it'd be too crowded," Brian Bartels said.

To his surprise, he and his family got a free show from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

"We were not expecting this," said Megan Bartels.

The best seat in the house is anywhere on North Avenue beach.

The Chicago Air and Water Show is the largest free show of its kind in the United States. The show draws thousands to the beach, but Bartels said he had his own special show on Thursday.

"Yeah there's nobody really around here. You're able to get up close. See them up close to the water, which we probably wouldn't be able to normally do," said Brian Bartels.

While Zoe watched in awe, other kids watched in terror.

Katie Gilbert said she knew the Blue Angels would practice Thursday, so she brought her sons to watch.

"I thought two guys that loved airplanes and trucks and everything would be a cool thing to see, but we're clearly more of fan watching it from a rooftop," Gilbert said.

Her son Richie said he initially enjoyed it, but he soon told us how he really felt.

"Because I don't like them because they're too loud," Richie Gilbert said.

Katie Gilbert said coming back for the actual show this weekend isn't on their calendar.

"I think probably these guys have said they've maybe seen enough, but if mom and dad can sneak out, I always like to see it," she said.

It's a two-day event that starts this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront. Rehearsals for the Chicago Air and Water Show continue Friday.