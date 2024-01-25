Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago man sentenced to 12 years for burglarizing several homes in Woodstock, Crystal Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for the residential burglaries of several homes in Woodstock and Crystal Lake last spring.

Scott A. Weissert, 61, of Lakemoor, Illinois, was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Correction on three separate charges of residential burglary and resisting an officer causing injury.

Weissert pleaded guilty to each charge.

Home surveillance cameras helped to identify Weissert as the suspect in the burglaries and he was taken into custody last year. While being placed under arrest, he struggled with police and injured the shoulder of one of the arresting officers.

The case was investigated by members of the McHenry County Sheriff's Department and the Crystal Lake Police Department. 

