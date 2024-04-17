Suburban Chicago man charged with burglarizing trailer in Libertyville

Libertyville, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged with allegedly breaking into a trailer inside a gated area in Libertyville Tuesday morning.



Gregory A. Williams Jr., 40, of Lakemoor, was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of possessing burglary tools.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that around 2:05 a.m., 911 operators received a call from a property owner in the 19100 block of Route 137 who said while monitoring surveillance cameras, they saw two people in a gated area on the property where several trailers were located.

Responding deputies quickly located one of the two men, identified as Williams.

It was further alleged that Williams and the other man were at the property to burglarize trailers and vehicles. Deputies found one trailer where the two forced entry to the door. Burglary tools were also located near the trailer, in addition to a backpack containing a BB gun resembling a real firearm.

The second man ran from the scene before deputies arrived. However, he has since been identified, and the office said deputies are seeking an arrest warrant for him.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Following his first court appearance, Williams was remanded to the Lake County Jail pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.