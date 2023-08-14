Group arrested after attacking people on lakefront near Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody Monday morning after attacking people along the Lakefront.

The group first tried to get into a CBS 2 photographer's SUV near Oak Street Beach. Then they started messing with a Chicago Park District truck.

A jogger tried to stop them, and CBS 2 cameras were rolling as one of the attackers punched him in the face.

"I saw the guys hopping out of the truck, the park service truck. One guy like jumped on the back, and I grabbed him and pulled him down, and that's when he took a swing at me ," jogger Tim Fain said.

At least four people were kicked or punched along the bike path between North Avenue and Oak Street Beach around 6 a.m.

Police were seen taking three people into custody.