Lake Villa massage therapist charged with groping two women

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A massage therapist has been charged with groping at least two women on two occasions in Lake Villa, and police are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

Kim Li Bun, 45, is charged with misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated battery, accused of groping two women while working for Cozy Foot Massage, at 895 E. Grand Av. In Lake Villa.

One victim has accused Bun of trying to take off her clothes and touch her under her clothing during a massage last month.

Last week, a second victim reported a similar incident involving Bun, who tried to run out the back door when police showed up to investigate.

Kim Li Bun Lake Villa Police

He is being held at the Lake County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

If anyone believes they may be a victim of inappropriate conduct by Bun, they should call Lake Villa police at 847-356-6106.