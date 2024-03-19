Watch CBS News
Wind fuels house fire in far north suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Strong winds created challenging conditions for firefighters battling a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in far north suburban Lake Villa.

The fire started just before 1 p.m. at a home on the 39300 block of Cedar Crest Drive. Flames raced through the garage and quickly spread to the main house.

The owner was able to get out safely and call 911. 

In addition to battling strong winds, firefighters might have had water issues while fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

