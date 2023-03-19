Police search for car involved in Lake View hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a car that struck a woman in Lake View earlier this month.

Police said around 10:42 p.m. on March 9, the 40-year-old pedestrian was hit by the car, in the 1500 block of West Belmont Avenue.

The car fled the scene heading eastbound on Belmont Avenue.

Police described the car as possibly a late-model gray Nissan Maxima.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.