Man pulled from Lake Michigan, hospitalized in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening, after being pulled out of the water at Ohio Street Beach.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the beach shortly after 5 p.m., for a report of a person under water.
CFD officials confirmed a 22-year-old man was pulled out of Lake Michigan, and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Further details were not immediately available.
