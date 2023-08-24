Watch CBS News
Man pulled from Lake Michigan, hospitalized in critical condition

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening, after being pulled out of the water at Ohio Street Beach.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the beach shortly after 5 p.m., for a report of a person under water.

CFD officials confirmed a 22-year-old man was pulled out of Lake Michigan, and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 5:38 PM

