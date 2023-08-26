Watch CBS News
Lifeguards, Chicago firefighters rescue 4 from Lake Michigan after jet skis flip

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are safe after they were pulled out of Lake Michigan by lifeguards and Chicago Fire Department rescuers Saturday afternoon. 

According to CFD, the people were at North Avenue Beach around 2 p.m. and were riding jet skis that turned over. 

They were hanging on the jet skis when life guards and CFD rescuers jumped in to assist. 

No one was hurt. 

First published on August 26, 2023 / 6:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

