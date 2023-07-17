Watch CBS News
Local News

Person dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan over the weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person has died, after being pulled out of Lake Michigan off of Jackson Park over the weekend.

Chicago Fire Department officials said, shortly before midnight Saturday night, their dive team reported to the lake near 59th Street, near Jackson Park just south of the Museum of Science and Industry, after an adult fell in the water.

"In total darkness and zero visibility the victim was rescued by our dive team in cardiac arrest," Fire Department officials said in a tweet.

Paramedics began treating the victim at the scene, and they were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in "grave" condition.

Early Monday afternoon, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said the victim had died. The victim's name, age, and gender were not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.