Person dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person has died, after being pulled out of Lake Michigan off of Jackson Park over the weekend.

Chicago Fire Department officials said, shortly before midnight Saturday night, their dive team reported to the lake near 59th Street, near Jackson Park just south of the Museum of Science and Industry, after an adult fell in the water.

"In total darkness and zero visibility the victim was rescued by our dive team in cardiac arrest," Fire Department officials said in a tweet.

Paramedics began treating the victim at the scene, and they were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in "grave" condition.

Early Monday afternoon, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said the victim had died. The victim's name, age, and gender were not immediately available.