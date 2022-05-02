Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan near the Edgewater neighborhood late Monday morning.

Police said, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person in the water in the 5500 block of North Sheridan Road, which is between Foster Beach and Kathy Osterman Beach.

Chicago Fire Department crews pulled an unidentified female's body from the lake. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's the fifth time in little more than two weeks that a body has been recovered from the waters of Lake Michigan or the Chicago River in Chicago.

On April 16, 80-year-old Yuet Tsang's body was pulled from the Chicago River in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, near Bridgeport.

About an hour later, an unidentified body was found in the river in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop.

On April 17, an unidentified man's body was pulled out of Lake Michigan in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive, just north of 31st Street Beach.

On April 22, the body of 31-year-old Karina Pena Alanis, a pregnant woman who had been missing for two weeks, was pulled from the river in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. According to the family's GoFundMe, Alanis is a pregnant mother of three daughters and was last seen two weeks ago. She was last seen near 43rd and Wood.

The cause of her death has yet to be determined

Police have not said if any of the cases are connected.