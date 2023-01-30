Watch CBS News
Local News

Lake Geneva's Ice Castles to re-open later this week

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lake Geneva's Ice Castles to re-open later this week
Lake Geneva's Ice Castles to re-open later this week 00:32

 CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you were planning to see the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, you'll have to wait.

A warmer than normal January sidelined the annual winter event. Crews are now working hard to build the glowing castles for the end of this week.

"This year it's projected to be like, I think, 15 or 16 days which will be the fastest in the company history of building like any ice castle," said Ice Castles Assistant Manager Colleen Anderson.

Everyone who had tickets for the past weekend will get their money back. The Ice Castles are expected to stay up through the end of February - as long as the weather allows.

Hey Google - How many sleeps until Ice Castles in Wisconsin opens? Google: Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin opens...

Posted by Ice Castles on Sunday, January 29, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.