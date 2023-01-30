Lake Geneva's Ice Castles to re-open later this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you were planning to see the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, you'll have to wait.

A warmer than normal January sidelined the annual winter event. Crews are now working hard to build the glowing castles for the end of this week.

"This year it's projected to be like, I think, 15 or 16 days which will be the fastest in the company history of building like any ice castle," said Ice Castles Assistant Manager Colleen Anderson.

Everyone who had tickets for the past weekend will get their money back. The Ice Castles are expected to stay up through the end of February - as long as the weather allows.

Hey Google - How many sleeps until Ice Castles in Wisconsin opens? Google: Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin opens... Posted by Ice Castles on Sunday, January 29, 2023