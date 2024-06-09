Watch CBS News
Victim in rollover crash in Lake Forest discovered to be wanted on felony charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Lake Forest made an unexpected discovery on Sunday morning when they arrived at the scene of a car crash. 

Around 4:30 a.m., an SUV veered off the road and rolled 75 feet into the woods near Routes 41 and 60. 

The driver was trapped inside. 

Emergency crews rescued him and pulled the vehicle out of the bushes, but after some investigating, police discovered that the driver is facing several felony charges. There is also an active warrant for his arrest. 

The driver's name has not been released. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

