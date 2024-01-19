Heavy lake effect snow in NW Indiana through the morning; bitter cold for Chicago and suburbs overnight

Heavy lake effect snow in Northwest Indiana, better cold for Chicago area continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy lake effect snow will continue to impact parts of Northwest Indiana on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The primary focus will be in Porter County tonight as winds become northwesterly. Within any lake effect snow bands, near-blizzard conditions are possible along the Indiana Lakeshore, with gusts up to 40 mph. An additional 6 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible.

Some areas in neighboring LaPorte County already have seen more than 2 feet of snow since yesterday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for LaPorte County through noon Central Time on Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning for Porter County is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Meantime, temperatures in the Chicago area will be very cold Friday night, with wind chills as low as -25° in the western suburbs.

After a frigid start Saturday morning, temperatures will only climb into the teens during the day.

Wind chills Saturday night could be as cold as -30° in the western suburbs.

A wintry mix, including freezing rain, is possible Monday night, leading to slick travel conditions for Tuesday morning.

Forecast:

Friday night: Lake effect snow showers in Porter and La Porte County. Evening flurries for the rest of the area. Lows around 3°.

Saturday: Sunny, blustery and continued cold. Highs only around 15°.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High around 20°.