Winter weather advisory in effect with snow, freezing drizzles in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Early morning commuters will want to be alert for icy road conditions as a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain moves in on Monday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Counites under the advisory, including Cook and DuPage counties, can expect 3 to 4 inches of snow with higher amounts of up to 5 inches possible, especially in Lake County, Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is tracking the road conditions. Roads across the northern Chicago suburbs are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult this morning.

In the city, Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed its snow fleet to salt and clear major roadways.

A band of lake-effect snow moves in over the lake near Lake County. The snow is then expected to traverse down the lake throughout the day, creating hazardous travel.

In the band of snow, a snow rate of 1 inch per hour is expected with poor visibility and slippery road conditions. The band of snow may even extend inland into DuPage County.

By the evening, snow pivots into Northwest Indiana and ends overnight.

Cold and uneventful weather for the rest of the week. Chicago stays below freezing with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.