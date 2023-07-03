Some Lake County residents encouraged to boil water after service issues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Approximately 1,200 households in the northern suburbs have been dealing with water woes; either no water, very low pressure, or a boil order.

The affected areas include Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and other parts of Lake County.

At first, the water provider, Aqua of Illinois, blamed the drought, but then it discovered a leak that made the problem worse – a leaking fire hydrant on a commercial property connected to their system.

The combination of the drought and the leak led to insufficient water pressure, causing some outages.

Water service was finally restored this afternoon, but a boil advisory is in effect until testing confirms the water is safe to drink.

People in that area are also encouraged to cut down on water usage outdoors and indoors.