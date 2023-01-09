Watch CBS News
Lake County Sheriff's K9 Ryker helps flush out suspect from vacant home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is giving kudos to one of its K9 officers.

Ryker helped sheriff's deputies arrest a 35-year-old man who had broken into a vacant home in unincorporated Libertyville, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies spotted signs of forced entry at the home while on patrol, and not knowing if whoever broke in was still inside, they brought in Ryker, instructed him to start barking, and announced that he would be set loose if the person inside didn't surrender.

A 35-year-old man who was inside gave himself up and was arrested on criminal charges.

