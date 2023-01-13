Lake County Sheriff's deputies rescue woman who had been on floor for up to 24 hours

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's deputies were credited Friday with saving the life of an elderly woman who had been on the floor for as much as a full day.

The Lake County Sheriff's office provides a program called R.U.O.K. for Lake County residents who live alone and need to be checked on – in lieu of family or friends who can do so.

On Friday, Deputy Katy Gordon was calling people for the R.U.O.K. program, and could not get a hold of a 77-year-old woman who lives in unincorporated Lake Villa, the Sheriff's office said. The woman had sounded tired the day before, according to the Sheriff's office.

Deputy Gordon contacted the Lake County Sheriff's police Patrol Division, and two more deputies – Trish List and Jessica Fill – came to the woman's home, the Sheriff's office said. No one answered the door.

The deputies were able to get a key, and found the woman on the floor – confused and unable to move, the Sheriff's office said. The deputies called for an ambulance had the woman taken to the hospital.

The woman had likely been on the floor for 18 to 24 hours, but is expected to recover, the Sheriff's office said.

(l-r): Lake County Sheriff's deputies Trish List, Katy Gordon, and Jessica Fill Lake County Sheriff's Office

"The collaboration between Deputies Gordon, List, and Fill undoubtedly saved a life," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. "This is not the first time the R.U.O.K. program saved a life and I am very proud of everyone who has a role in the program."

