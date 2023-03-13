Watch CBS News
Applications open for Lake County Rental Assistance Program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some help is on the way for renters at risk of losing their homes in Lake County.

Applications are now being accepted for the Lake County Rental Assistance Program. Eligible households could receive up to six months of help with rent payments.

To apply, you must have suffered financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You must also be at least one month behind on rent payments.

For more information, you may follow this link - or call 211 if you are a Lake County resident.

