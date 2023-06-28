Watch CBS News
Lake County Sheriff warns of scammers telling victims they missed jury duty

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new scam is targeting people in the far north suburbs who think they skipped jury duty.

The Lake County Sheriff said con artists call Lake County residents pretending to be with the sheriff's office or the court system.

The scammers tell the victim that a judge issued an arrest warrant because they missed jury duty. The caller is then told to send money in the form of a gift card to avoid arrest.

CBS Chicago Team
June 28, 2023

