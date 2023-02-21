Lake County Jail inmate dies after suffering seizure

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- An Lake County Jail inmate died this week, and an autopsy revealed further testing is needed.

On Saturday at 4 p.m., Lake County Jail inmate Victor Morales Jr., 50, of Zion, was found having a seizure in his cell, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

When the seizure ended, Morales stopped breathing. The jail's nurse and several correction officers began CPR, and used an automated external defibrillator.

Morales was then rushed to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he died.

An autopsy at the Lake County Coroner's office revealed that Morales had underlying medical conditions, but he had no significant injuries. Final results are pending toxicology and other tests.

Morales had been in custody since Oct. 5 of last year. The Sheriff's office did not specify the crime he was accused of, and his name is not in the Sheriff's office inmate database.

The Lake County Major Crime Task force will conduct an independent investigation.