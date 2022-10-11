Lake County renters who faced hardship during pandemic may now apply for rental assistance

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Beginning Tuesday, Lake County, Illinois renters who faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for a new rental assistance program.

The application period for the Lake County Rental Assistance Program runs through Nov. 15.

Eligible households may receive up to six months' rental assistance – which can include up to three months' worth of future rent and up to six months' assistance total.

Households can receive assistance from past programs such as the Lake County Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

"People continue to struggle from the hard-hit financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. "Lake County is committed to doing all we can to aid in recovery. We are pleased to be administering this $6 million program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program to help our residents pay their rent and enable them to stay in their homes."

In order to qualify, residents must pay rent in Lake County, have suffered a financial hardship during the pandemic, be at risk of homelessness or housing instability, meet income guidelines based on household size, and have not received six months' assistance from past program. Residents also must provide appropriate documentation.

Examples of financial hardship would include a job loss or furlough, reduced work hours due to school closures, or unexpected medical or other expenses. Examples of what qualifies as being at risk for homelessness would include having a past-due rent or utility bill, receiving an eviction notice, having been forced to move in temporarily with somebody else, or spending a high percentage of one's income on housing costs.

