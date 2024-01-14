Lake County deputy attacked during well-being check on home without utilities during extreme cold

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lake County, Illinois, sheriff's deputy is recovering Sunday after she was attacked during a well-being check in unincorporated Lake Zurich.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies were responding to a home in the 23800 block of North High Ridge Drive after a caller reported the home had no working utilities and a concern for the people inside due to extreme cold.

The people in the house were upset by the deputies' visit and were uncooperative, according to a release from the sheriff's departmnet.

Before leaving the home, one of the deputies retrieved paperwork from her squad car about resources available. When she took the paperwork to the porch, a 30-year-old man came outside and threw a piece of wood at her.

The deputy avoided being struck by the wood but fell backward into the snow. The man immediately jumped onto the deputy and began punching her in the face, officials say.

One deputy tried to stop the man using an electric control device, but it did not stop the attack. The other deputies then tackled the man to the ground and took him into custody. The man then spit on the deputies.

The injured deputy and the man were hospitalized. The deputy has been treated and released, but the man made statements of self-harm and was transported to another hospital for further evaluation, according to the sheriff's department.