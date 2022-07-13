Coroner ID's girl who died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the 9-year-old girl who died after she was pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana on Tuesday.

Tianna Hatten, of Hammond Indiana, was pulled from the lake but later pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old girl was also pulled from the lake and was briefly hospitalized.

Both girls were rushed to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. The 14-year-old girl was treated and released, but Hatten was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner's office ruled Hatten's death an accident and said she sustained asphyxia due to drowning.

At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Beachgoers were able to pull one girl out of the water, and a Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's helicopter found the other and directed responders to her.

Gary officials also mentioned an 8-year-old boy being rescued from the water, but the Department of Natural Resources had no mention of a boy.