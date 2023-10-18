Watch CBS News
Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Chicago suburb launches wheelchair accessible kayaks

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS)-- People who use wheelchairs will now have an easier time getting into a kayak or canoe at Lake Chaminwood Preserve near Channahon.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County opened an accessible launch in mid-September.

It lets users roll down a ramp, pull a kayak or canoe on a gangway to a floating dock, and then transfer from a wheelchair while staying dry.

The launch will be available year-round because kayaking is only prohibited when there's ice on the water.

