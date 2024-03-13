Watch CBS News
Woman dead, 2 people hurt in crash in north suburban Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Schaumburg woman was killed and two other drivers suffered minor injuries on Tuesday afternoon, when a car hit a semi-trailer truck and an SUV in north suburban Lake Barrington.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said, around 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of Route 59 and Miller Road.

A Hyundai sedan was headed north on Route 59, when she veered into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, and hit the rear of a 2016 Freightliner semi, and then hit a Lincoln SUV, sheriff's officials said.

The woman driving the Hyundai, 53-year-od Karen Flintz, of Schaumburg, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined she died of blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

The 62-year-old man driving the semi and the 46-year-old man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries, sheriff's officials said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

