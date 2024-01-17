L. Woods restaurant celebrating 25 years in north suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A north suburban stable is celebrating 25 years.

Lincolnwood's L. Woods, located at 7100 N. Lincoln Avenue, is known for its iconic American classics and barbecue specialties.

Some favorites include 12-hour smoked prime brisket, buttermilk fried chicken, BBQ ribs, and Wisconsin Fish Fry Friday.

The restaurant will celebrate 25th anniversary with a special menu you can find here.