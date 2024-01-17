Local News

L. Woods restaurant celebrating 25 years in north suburban Chicago

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A north suburban stable is celebrating 25 years. 

Lincolnwood's L. Woods, located at 7100 N. Lincoln Avenue, is known for its iconic American classics and barbecue specialties. 

Some favorites include 12-hour smoked prime brisket, buttermilk fried chicken, BBQ ribs, and Wisconsin Fish Fry Friday. 

The restaurant will celebrate 25th anniversary with a special menu you can find here.

Jackie Kostek
jackiekostek.jpg

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

First published on January 17, 2024 / 7:34 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

