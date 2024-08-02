Kyle Rittenhouse says he won't vote for Trump, calls him "bad on the Second Amendment"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, who has become a conservative activist since he was acquitted of criminal charges in the shooting deaths of two men amid civil unrest in Wisconsin in 2020, has announced he would not vote for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Rittenhouse on Thursday he would write in former Congressman and three-time presidential candidate Ron Paul.

In a subsequent video defending his choice, Rittenhouse said he could not support Trump because he is "bad on the Second Amendment."

Rittenhouse has become an outspoken supporter of gun rights since he was found not guilty of all charges for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the widespread civil unrest in Kenosha after Blake was shot by police.

At his trial, Rittenhouse's attorneys argued he was acting in self-defense, and Trump has defended Rittenhouse's actions.

Rittenhouse has since gone on a series of speaking events promoting the right to bear arms, and selling a book on his trial.

"If you cannot be completely un-compromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you," Rittenhouse said of his decision not to vote for Trump. "We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day."

Rittenhouse later shared a post from National Association for Gun Rights president Dudley Brown, who criticized Trump's support for a number of gun control measures during his first term, including raising the minimum age for gun purchases, expanded background checks, red flag laws that allow courts to order the seizure of firearms from someone deemed a danger to the public, and his administration's 2018 ban on bump stocks.

The Trump administration's bump stock ban was overturned by the Supreme Court in June.