Protesters shout down Kyle Rittenhouse at University of Memphis appearance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conservative activist Kyle Rittenhouse cut short a speaking event on Wednesday night at the University of Memphis, after he was drowned out by angry protesters.

CBS affiliate WREG-TV reports Rittenhouse was invited to speak by the campus organization of conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all felony charges for shooting three people, killing two of them, in 2020 during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, had claimed he shot the men in self-defense.

WREG-TV reported his appearance at the University of Memphis had sparked weeks of controversy, and he was quickly shouted down at the UC Theater Wednesday evening when he told the audience he "was violently attacked by a mob of rioters" in Kenosha.

Instead of the planned speech, the event swiftly moved into a Q&A session, but Rittenhouse was ushered off the stage after about 30 minutes, after protesters repeatedly yelled and booed.

Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has become a conservative activist, and has created a nonprofit foundation to fight against gun control legislation.